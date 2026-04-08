PMI admissions hit 500,000 in first nine months of 2025

According to the consultancy's analysis of data from NHS England and Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), this marks the highest level recorded for this period and comes during a period when NHS waiting lists remained broadly level at 7.4 million. Admissions increased by 16% compared to pre-pandemic levels when there were 432,000 admissions funded through PMI in Q1-Q3 2019. While NHS waiting lists fell slightly during the same period, waiting times for diagnostic tests such as X-rays and MRIs increased by 12% in the past year. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Br...