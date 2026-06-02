Private health admissions up 23% since pre-pandemic: PHIN

The figure is up from 2024's total figure of 947,000. It is also 23% higher than pre-pandemic figures, PHIN data showed private healthcare admissions in 2019 were 777,000. 2025 is the fifth consecutive year of growth in total admissions, it's also the fourth consecutive record year, according to PHIN. Insured admissions also saw a rise in 2025, with 670,000 of the total number of admissions insured. Alongside the number of patients on the rise, there were also more active consultants, with the number reaching 13,400 in 2025, a 2.9% rise compared to 2024. Brett Hill, head of heal...