Less than one quarter of employers offer IP to the workforce

The global insurance and risk management consultancy analysed around 65,000 UK employees at 25 companies on its employee benefits platform, Gallagher Guide. Gallagher said that as UK employees age, their benefit selections move from lifestyle focused offerings to protection and health-focused benefits in later life. According to the consultancy, there is a gap between what employees want from their benefits packages and what is offered by employers. Demand for IP tripled from 4% among employees aged between 20-29 to 12% among employees aged between 50-59. Across all age groups, ...