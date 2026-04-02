Exclusive: Defaqto releases service ratings for protection providers

The insurers who qualified for the gold service rating were Aviva; Guardian; HSBC Life (UK); Legal and General; LV=; Royal London; Scottish Widows; Shepherds Friendly Society; Vitality Life; and Zurich. COVER spoke with Andrew Duthie, insight manager for wealth and protection, Defaqto. He said: "I think it is a healthy sign; the industry is doing well. "You can see from how the disciplines are performing, the industry is getting it right for the most part." The ratings were based on a survey of 331 advisers who were asked to rank seven service disciplines in order of importance, th...