Exclusive: Defaqto releases service ratings for protection providers

10 gold rated insurers

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Market intelligence provider, Defaqto, has released its 2026 service ratings for protection providers, with 10 insurers getting the Gold in service standards.

The insurers who qualified for the gold service rating were Aviva; Guardian; HSBC Life (UK); Legal and General; LV=; Royal London; Scottish Widows; Shepherds Friendly Society; Vitality Life; and Zurich. COVER spoke with Andrew Duthie, insight manager for wealth and protection, Defaqto. He said: "I think it is a healthy sign; the industry is doing well. "You can see from how the disciplines are performing, the industry is getting it right for the most part." The ratings were based on a survey of 331 advisers who were asked to rank seven service disciplines in order of importance, th...

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Cameron Roberts
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