James Murray appointed as health secretary

Replaces Wes Streeting

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

James Murray has been appointed to the position of secretary of state for health and social care.

Murray, who has been the MP for Ealing North since 2019, was appointed in the hours after Wes Streeting resigned yesterday (14 May 2026). Streeting, who held the position since 2024, referenced last week's election results; the unpopularity of the Labour government; a "vacuum" of leadership; among other factors as reasons for his resignation. Murray, who took the role on 14 May, was previously chief secretary to the Treasury from 1 September 2025 to 14 May 2026. Prior to this, he held the office of exchequer secretary to the Treasury, having been shadow financial secretary for thre...

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Cameron Roberts
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