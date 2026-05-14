Streeting resigns as health secretary

“It would be dishonourable and unprincipled” to remain in post

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Wes Streeting has resigned as Health Secretary today, citing a lack of leadership and an unpopular government.

In his resignation letter, Streeting referenced an NHS waiting list that "fell by 110,000 in March" which put the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) "on track to achieve the fastest improvement in NHS waiting times in history". He also spoke about the recruitment of 2,000 GPs and increased health service satisfaction. The former health secretary spoke about last week's election results, which saw massive Labour losses amidst large Reform gains in local elections; the unpopularity of the Labour government; a "vacuum" of leadership; alongside wars in Europe and technological ch...

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