NHS average waiting time at lowest level since 2021

The data also showed that the median wait time from referral to treatment dropped from 13.2 weeks in February 2026, to 11.3 weeks in March of this year. This represents the lowest average waiting time since July 2021, it was also the largest reduction in wait times since August-September 2020. The total number of patients seen within the Government's 18-week wait time was 4.64m, or 65.3% of the total number of patients. This is the highest proportion within this timeframe since November 2021. Year-on-year the total number on the waiting list is down by 0.31m patients, after a stead...