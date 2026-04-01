Freedom Health Insurance launches physiotherapy service

Partnership with Ascenti Physio

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Private medical insurer, Freedom Health Insurance, has launched a physiotherapy service, Freedom Physiotherapy, to expand access to early musculoskeletal (MSK) support.

The service is delivered in partnership with provider, Ascenti Physio, as part of its health and wellbeing toolkit, Freedom 360, for eligible UK members. It uses a national network of more than 300 directly employed physiotherapists across 300 UK clinics. It aims to help members requiring musculoskeletal (MSK) support to recover sooner, reduce time away from work and maintain long-term health and mobility. Freedom Health said the launch of the service responds to growing demand for faster access to treatment and earlier intervention. The service enables members to access physiother...

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