New head of distribution and proposition for WPA

Health insurer, WPA, has appointed Kathryn Vellacott to its leadership team as head of distribution and proposition.
Vellacott has worked at WPA for almost two decades, holding roles within business analytics, project management, intermediary relationship management and business development. In her new role, Vellacott will lead the provider's distribution agenda and product proposition. The provider said that innovation, customer value and long-term market resilience would be focus areas for Vellacott. Vellacott said: "Intermediaries remain integral to our plans, and I'm excited to continue building strong partnerships with those who want to grow with us. "As the world continues to change at pace...
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