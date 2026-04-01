L&G expands mental health support for group protection

This digital pathway, provided in partnership with Spectrum.Life, aims to improve access to expert care for people who prefer online access over a telephone-first model. L&G said that a preference for online over phone calls among the younger generation might be acting as a barrier to accessing support via traditional phone-first Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs). The new pathway will reportedly offer confidential access to evidence-based mental health support, from everyday challenges to more complex concerns. Access will be granted to all employees of L&G's group protection c...