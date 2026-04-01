L&G expands mental health support for group protection

Recorded a 25% increase in anxiety presentation last year

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Legal and General (L&G), has added a clinically governed digital mental health journey to its group protection and wellbeing app, Spark.

This digital pathway, provided in partnership with Spectrum.Life, aims to improve access to expert care for people who prefer online access over a telephone-first model. L&G said that a preference for online over phone calls among the younger generation might be acting as a barrier to accessing support via traditional phone-first Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs). The new pathway will reportedly offer confidential access to evidence-based mental health support, from everyday challenges to more complex concerns. Access will be granted to all employees of L&G's group protection c...

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Jaskeet Briah
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