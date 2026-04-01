Howden launches new practice amid Hymans Robertson's team acquisition

The acquisition will create the formal launch of Howden Insurance Actuarial and Longevity (Howden IAL), expanding the range of markets and clients served across Howden's global platform. This new practice will combine Hymans Robertson's IFS specialists with the insurance actuarial and longevity experts who joined Howden through its acquisition of Barnett Waddingham last year. Howden IAL's creation combines Barnett Waddingham's outsourced insurance actuarial services and consultancy with the Hyman's IFS team's experience supporting insurers with actuarial and risk projects. The prac...