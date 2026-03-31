Announced in January at Rosemount's annual conference, the tool allows member advisers to carry out regulatory identity checks to counter financial crime. The tool aims to combat new forms of fraud, including synthetic identity fraud, by using insights from identity verification software, Veriff; and credit checker, Experian. The tool has been made available to member advisers and it is used on mobile and PC platforms. Ahmed Bawa, CEO, Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said: "Know Your Customer checks are a crucial aspect of financial advice, and something the best advisers take...