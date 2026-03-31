Remote GP appointments make up 76% of HealthWise usage: The Exeter

Physiotherapy was the second most used service

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, The Exeter, has reported an uplift in usage across all the core services on its health and wellbeing app, HealthWise, in 2025, with a 69% increase in downloads following an upgrade to the platform.

Uptake increased in every category, from dietitian consultations, nutrition and lifestyle guidance to second medical opinion services and health check MOTs. Remote GP appointments remained the most used service on the app, representing 76% of total usage in 2025. There was a 22% increase in the number of members accessing a remote GP last year, while more than half (54%) of customers using the service were repeat users. Looking at usage of these GP services, women accounted for 54% of users and members aged 41-60 were the most active users (both 20%, respectively), followed by thos...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Sesame launches adviser platform

TRM names PMI supervision and development manager

More on Insurer

Exclusive: Defaqto releases service ratings for protection providers
Insurer

Exclusive: Defaqto releases service ratings for protection providers

10 gold rated insurers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 April 2026 • 2 min read
New head of distribution and proposition for WPA
Insurer

New head of distribution and proposition for WPA

Kathryn Vellacott to assume the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 April 2026 • 1 min read
Freedom Health Insurance launches physiotherapy service
Insurer

Freedom Health Insurance launches physiotherapy service

Partnership with Ascenti Physio

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 April 2026 • 1 min read