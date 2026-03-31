Remote GP appointments make up 76% of HealthWise usage: The Exeter

Uptake increased in every category, from dietitian consultations, nutrition and lifestyle guidance to second medical opinion services and health check MOTs. Remote GP appointments remained the most used service on the app, representing 76% of total usage in 2025. There was a 22% increase in the number of members accessing a remote GP last year, while more than half (54%) of customers using the service were repeat users. Looking at usage of these GP services, women accounted for 54% of users and members aged 41-60 were the most active users (both 20%, respectively), followed by thos...