Zurich launches Cancer Risk Assessment tool

Partnership with Further

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Zurich Corporate Risk has announced the launch of its Cancer Risk Assessment tool, provided in partnership with Further.

The tool, according to Zurich, aims to support organisations to build healthier and more resilient workforces. Employees will be able to view their risk factors alongside guidance to make lifestyle changes, according to the provider. It also aims to provide recommendations on screening and early detection. Nick Homer, head of market management, Zurich Corporate Risk, said: "Cancer has a profound and lasting impact on employees, their families and the businesses they work for. "By giving people a personalised understanding of their cancer risk - and the steps they can take to help r...

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