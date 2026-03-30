Vitality appoints director of corporate business

Pippa Andrews to retire

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Vitality, has appointed Gary Impett as its director of corporate business, succeeding Pippa Andrews who will retire following a career across corporate health and group risk.

Impett joined Vitality in 2017 as head of corporate sales, having focused on driving growth through distribution, intermediary engagement and customer-led strategy throughout his career. In the new role, he will focus on strengthening relationships and helping to drive Vitality's next phase of growth for its corporate business. Greg Levine, CEO of Vitality group operations and deputy CEO, Vitality UK, said: "With an incredibly strong track record in developing and growing Vitality's corporate client base, he brings deep experience in adviser engagement and employer partnerships. "H...

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