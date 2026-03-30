Vitality appoints director of corporate business

Provider, Vitality, has appointed Gary Impett as its director of corporate business, succeeding Pippa Andrews who will retire following a career across corporate health and group risk.
Impett joined Vitality in 2017 as head of corporate sales, having focused on driving growth through distribution, intermediary engagement and customer-led strategy throughout his career. In the new role, he will focus on strengthening relationships and helping to drive Vitality's next phase of growth for its corporate business. Greg Levine, CEO of Vitality group operations and deputy CEO, Vitality UK, said: "With an incredibly strong track record in developing and growing Vitality's corporate client base, he brings deep experience in adviser engagement and employer partnerships. "H...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.