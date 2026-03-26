MorganAsh launches vulnerable customer calculator

Support services provider, MorganAsh, has launched a calculator that aims to support financial services firms to understand the likelihood of vulnerability across their customer base.
Firms use the calculator by moving the slider in line with the number of customers it has. It covers around 20 of the most common vulnerabilities and provides an indication of how customers would fit into each cohort. For example, a firm with 1,000 customers is likely to have around 440 customers that will not understand detailed financial information, MorganAsh said. While the output of the tool is not intended to provide a definitive measurement, MorganAsh said it aims to offer a broad statistical insight to help firms conceptualise the scale of vulnerability across their customer b...
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