Syrona Health launches weight management programme for employees

Virtual, clinician-led assessment and prescribing

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare technology platform, Syrona Health, has launched a GLP-1 weight management programme as an employee benefit, available through its virtual clinic model.

The benefit offers clinically supervised obesity care available through insurers, employee benefits intermediaries and HR benefits packages. Key features of the programme include a virtual, clinician-led assessment and prescribing; ongoing monitoring and clinical support throughout treatment; and integrated lifestyle, nutrition and behavioural coaching, alongside its life-stage health proposition. It also includes an employer-facing reporting dashboard tracking engagement and health outcomes; and mental health and emotional wellbeing support. Anya Roy, cofounder, Syrona Health, sai...

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