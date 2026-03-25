Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025

96.9% of individual claims accepted

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Provider, Aviva, paid out £1.99 billion across 61,632 individual and group protection claims in 2025, rising from more than £1.89bn paid in 2024.

On the individual protection side, Aviva accepted 96.9% of claims in 2025, paying out more than £1.3bn across 51,222 claims, which is in line with 2024 levels. Life insurance, including over-50s plans and advanced payments for terminal illness, represented most of these claims. More than £860 million was paid out across 40,277 life insurance claims, compared to £862.1m paid across 41,424 claims in 2024, with an acceptance rate of 98.7%. Of denied claims, the leading cause remained misrepresentation of relevant information, including health and lifestyle information. Aviva said this...

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