Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025

On the individual protection side, Aviva accepted 96.9% of claims in 2025, paying out more than £1.3bn across 51,222 claims, which is in line with 2024 levels. Life insurance, including over-50s plans and advanced payments for terminal illness, represented most of these claims. More than £860 million was paid out across 40,277 life insurance claims, compared to £862.1m paid across 41,424 claims in 2024, with an acceptance rate of 98.7%. Of denied claims, the leading cause remained misrepresentation of relevant information, including health and lifestyle information. Aviva said this...