Chesnara publishes 2025 financial results

Life, pensions and investment company, Chesnara, has published its full year results for 2025, highlighting the acquisition of HSBC Life as a key moment in the year.
The firm completed its acquisition of HSBC Life in January 2026, rebranding it as Chesnara Life. In its results, Chesnara said this was its largest transaction and had been a key part of "increasing the scale of the group". The deal, worth £260 million, also saw the HSBC Life UK protection offering close to new business. A spokesperson at the time said: "We have decided, following a detailed review, to close the protection offering to new business. "Given the competitive nature of the protection market and our strategic objectives, Chesnara believes this is the right decision and w...
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