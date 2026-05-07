Toothfairy to launch workplace dental clinic

On-site dental examinations

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Dental health company, Toothfairy, has received regulatory approval to conduct on-site clinical dental examinations.

The announcement also comes with approval to conduct site visits at employers, offices and corporate workplaces in the UK. Approval means that Toothfairy's clinical team will conduct professional oral health examinations; screening assessments; and consultations directly at employer sites. The provider is also offering an oral health report; AI-assisted diagnostics; and a clear care pathway to treatment on-site. The provider said that the initiative is in response to the nation's "dental access emergency". In 2026, 96.9% of people without a dentist who tried to access NHS dental ca...

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