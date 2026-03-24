L&G appoints first chief customer officer

Sarah Spooner to take the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Legal and General (L&G), has appointed Sarah Spooner to the newly created chief customer officer (CCO) role across its Retail and Institutional Retirement businesses.

Spooner will be responsible for customer and client service across both business areas, including for operational customer and client services. Leading a team of 3,000, Spooner work with L&G's teams to build operational infrastructure and models that "place customers first", L&G said. Spooner said: "I've spent my entire career working to deliver the best possible experiences and outcomes for customers. I'm excited to be working with L&G's team of experts to champion its community of over 12 million Retail customers and 700,000 institutional customers. "As a provider that safeguards...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Syrona Health launches weight management programme for employees

Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025

More on Insurer

Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025
Insurer

Aviva paid out £1.99bn in claims across 2025

96.9% of individual claims accepted

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 March 2026 • 3 min read
Guardian updates adviser portal
Insurer

Guardian updates adviser portal

Real-time data addition

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 March 2026 • 1 min read
L&G appoints first chief customer officer
Insurer

L&G appoints first chief customer officer

Sarah Spooner to take the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 March 2026 • 1 min read