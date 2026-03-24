L&G appoints first chief customer officer

Spooner will be responsible for customer and client service across both business areas, including for operational customer and client services. Leading a team of 3,000, Spooner work with L&G's teams to build operational infrastructure and models that "place customers first", L&G said. Spooner said: "I've spent my entire career working to deliver the best possible experiences and outcomes for customers. I'm excited to be working with L&G's team of experts to champion its community of over 12 million Retail customers and 700,000 institutional customers. "As a provider that safeguards...