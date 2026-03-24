L&G appoints first chief customer officer

Provider, Legal and General (L&G), has appointed Sarah Spooner to the newly created chief customer officer (CCO) role across its Retail and Institutional Retirement businesses.
Spooner will be responsible for customer and client service across both business areas, including for operational customer and client services. Leading a team of 3,000, Spooner work with L&G's teams to build operational infrastructure and models that "place customers first", L&G said. Spooner said: "I've spent my entire career working to deliver the best possible experiences and outcomes for customers. I'm excited to be working with L&G's team of experts to champion its community of over 12 million Retail customers and 700,000 institutional customers. "As a provider that safeguards...
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