Royal London launches BSL support

Royal London has adopted the Convo app, which is a deaf-owned platform connecting deaf and hearing people by offering access to qualified BSL interpreters. Customers of Royal London who use BSL will now be able to connect directly with the provider via the Convo app. The provider said the integration of BSL interpretation into its customer interactions strengthens its commitment to accessible service design. It said this aims to ensure customers can engage with its services "confidently and effectively". Fiona Wynn, head of protection proposition, Royal London, said that ensuring a...