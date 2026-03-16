Broadstone appoints senior consultant for employee benefits

Francis joins Broadstone's employee benefits consulting division where she will work with its corporate clients to design and deliver tailored risk and healthcare solutions. She will support businesses in navigating the employee benefits landscape, as well as supporting their workforces' health and financial wellbeing. Francis said: "Employers are increasingly recognising the importance of health and protection in supporting their people and attracting talent, driving increased demand for tailored, well-implemented strategies." "I'm looking forward to working with clients and colle...