Paradigm Consulting partners with Comentis

Consumer Duty support for advisers

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Support service provider, Paradigm Consulting, has partnered with financial vulnerability software provider, Comentis.

The partnership will see Paradigm's clients become eligible for a 10% discount when using the Comentis Financial Vulnerability Assessment solution. The partnership aims to allow Paradigm users to: Identify vulnerable clients Provide focus on importance of vulnerability Produce auditable management information and reporting Embed vulnerability assessments into the advice process The firms said that Comentis' solution is currently used by more than 1,000 advisory firms, carrying out more than 300,000 client assessments. Bob Hunt, managing director, Paradigm Consulting, s...

