MAB posts 2025 results

The group showed that its revenue increased 19% year-on-year, up to £318 million in 2025, in line with its expectations of the year. The number of mainstream advisers under MAB was also up 10%, totalling 2,135 as of 31 December, 2025. It also said that its average revenue per mainstream adviser rose to £157,000 in 2025, up 13% year-on-year. Peter Brodnicki, founder and CEO, MAB, said: "MAB delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, and I am pleased that our ARs are capitalising on a buoyant refinancing market which gathered momentum in the second half of the year and offers ...