MAB posts 2025 results

19% increase in group revenue

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has revealed its trading update for 2025, showing increased growth and number of advisers.

The group showed that its revenue increased 19% year-on-year, up to £318 million in 2025, in line with its expectations of the year. The number of mainstream advisers under MAB was also up 10%, totalling 2,135 as of 31 December, 2025. It also said that its average revenue per mainstream adviser rose to £157,000 in 2025, up 13% year-on-year. Peter Brodnicki, founder and CEO, MAB, said: "MAB delivered a strong financial performance in 2025, and I am pleased that our ARs are capitalising on a buoyant refinancing market which gathered momentum in the second half of the year and offers ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Final day to enter COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026

Record Q4 for PMI: Healthcode

More on Adviser / Broking

Final day to enter COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026
Adviser / Broking

Final day to enter COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026

Entries close 23 January, 2026

COVER
clock 23 January 2026 • 1 min read
MAB posts 2025 results
Adviser / Broking

MAB posts 2025 results

19% increase in group revenue

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 January 2026 • 2 min read
Insurance broker platform launched amid Ascend Broking sale
Adviser / Broking

Insurance broker platform launched amid Ascend Broking sale

Focus on the regional insurance broking market

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read