MetLife UK pays out £34m in 2025

Insurer, MetLife UK, has released its individual claims statistics, detailing that the provider paid out £34 million in accident and sickness claims in 2025.
The provider paid 31,553 claims across its accident and illness policies, up 16% from 2024 numbers, which sat at 27,000 claims. The amount paid out by the provider also increased year-on-year, up to £34m in 2025 compared to £27m the previous year. MetLife said it paid 94% of accident and health claims, with 90% of accepted claims being paid in less than five days. Adrian Matthews, deputy CEO, MetLife UK, said: "Our role is to reduce financial pressure, so they can focus on recovery. That's why we work hard to ensure claims are handled with care and paid as quickly as possible. "...
