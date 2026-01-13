Jensten Insurance Brokers joins amii

New broker member

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Broker, Jensten Insurance Brokers, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as a new intermediary member.

Jensten's team provides advice to individuals and businesses across private medical insurance and employee benefits. Robin Thomson, managing director, Jensten Insurance Brokers, said: "We're really pleased to have joined amii and are looking forward to tapping into their support and industry insights and connecting with others in the space." Earlier this month, Jensten Group announced its acquisition of three firms, one of which marks the group's entry into the Scottish market. Thomson said: "This move builds on the brilliant work our health and protection team has been doing, whic...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

NHS waiting list down to 7.31m

MetLife UK pays out £34m in 2025

More on Adviser / Broking

Insurance broker platform launched amid Ascend Broking sale
Adviser / Broking

Insurance broker platform launched amid Ascend Broking sale

Focus on the regional insurance broking market

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read
Insurance an appealing market for graduate careers: FREE
Adviser / Broking

Insurance an appealing market for graduate careers: FREE

38% thinking of leaving due to poor public perception

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 January 2026 • 1 min read
2026 adviser predictions: Underwriting and pricing
Adviser / Broking

2026 adviser predictions: Underwriting and pricing

"Let's get back to a market where we have outliers and that is seen as a good thing"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 13 January 2026 • 5 min read