Jensten Insurance Brokers joins amii

Broker, Jensten Insurance Brokers, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as a new intermediary member.
Jensten's team provides advice to individuals and businesses across private medical insurance and employee benefits. Robin Thomson, managing director, Jensten Insurance Brokers, said: "We're really pleased to have joined amii and are looking forward to tapping into their support and industry insights and connecting with others in the space." Earlier this month, Jensten Group announced its acquisition of three firms, one of which marks the group's entry into the Scottish market. Thomson said: "This move builds on the brilliant work our health and protection team has been doing, whic...
