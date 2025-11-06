New chief growth officer for Reassured

Life insurance broker, Reassured, has announced Laura Mullaney has been appointed its new chief growth officer (CGO).
Mullaney will oversee operational transformation at Reassured, including digital scripting and customer engagement strategies. Also under Mullaney's remit will be enhancements to operations and customer journeys, according to Reassured. Prior to joining Reassured, Mullaney was transformation director at Hastings Direct. She brings 20 years' of financial experience to Reassured, including holding the role of managing director of distribution at BGL insurance. Mark Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, Reassured, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Laura Mullaney to the role of CGO. ...
