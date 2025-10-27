Vibrant provide whole-of-market mortgage and protection advice in the UK. The Birmingham-based firm comprises of six-advisers within its team. Stonebridge said that more AR firms have elected to join the network in 2025 than any other mortgage and protection network, it currently authorises and supervises over 1,300 advisers across the UK. Preeti Ferrier, director, Vibrant Mortgages, said: "We wanted to partner with a network that could fully support our ambition to deliver even higher levels of service to our clients. "We were looking for a network with strong compliance support, ...