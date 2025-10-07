Best Insurance launches life product with Shepherds Friendly

Single life decreasing or level term product

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Best Insurance, has launched a life insurance product that has been developed with mutual insurer, Shepherds Friendly.

The product is available on a single life decreasing or level term basis for UK residents aged between 18-60, providing a maximum lump sum of up to £500,000 on death or to those diagnosed with a terminal illness during the term of the policy. There is a minimum term of five years for this product and a maximum of 40 years, with the policy covering applicants up to the age of 70. However, all applications must be received before a customer's 61st birthday. While the minimum payout across all policies is £10,000, the maximum amounts available are graded according to the age at which the...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Mental health support the most beneficial preventative measure: GRiD

Paradigm Protect adds adviser access to Defaqto's CIC tool

More on Insurer

Best Insurance launches life product with Shepherds Friendly
Insurer

Best Insurance launches life product with Shepherds Friendly

Single life decreasing or level term product

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 October 2025 • 2 min read
Healix Health appoints director of corporate proposition
Insurer

Healix Health appoints director of corporate proposition

Developing Healix’s health and wellbeing offering

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 October 2025 • 1 min read
Unum launches digital platform to manage employee health
Insurer

Unum launches digital platform to manage employee health

Available for group protection and cashplan customers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 October 2025 • 1 min read