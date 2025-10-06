Healix Health appoints director of corporate proposition

In the role, Taylor will focus on developing Healix's health and wellbeing offering and managing care pathways to improve accessibility and outcomes for clients and members. Taylor has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare product development and clinical pathway design. She joins from AXA Health where she worked for 10 years, most recently as head of specialist and practitioner relations. Elsewhere, Healix has appointed Matthew Wilson as IT programme director, taking responsibility for developing Healix's new claims management system and improving its digital services for cl...