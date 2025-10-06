Healix Health appoints director of corporate proposition

Corporate healthcare trust provider, Healix Health, has appointed Sarah Taylor as director of corporate proposition to develop its offering.
In the role, Taylor will focus on developing Healix's health and wellbeing offering and managing care pathways to improve accessibility and outcomes for clients and members. Taylor has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare product development and clinical pathway design. She joins from AXA Health where she worked for 10 years, most recently as head of specialist and practitioner relations. Elsewhere, Healix has appointed Matthew Wilson as IT programme director, taking responsibility for developing Healix's new claims management system and improving its digital services for cl...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.