Unum launches digital platform to manage employee health

Provider, Unum UK, has launched a digital platform that consolidates tools for businesses to manage the everyday health and wellbeing of their employees.
The platform, UnumSync, offers product-specific content, alongside insights on utilisation of its health and wellbeing app, Help@hand; access to wellbeing content; and responses to everyday questions via a live chat function. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development, Unum UK, said that with limited visibility into emerging health trends and multiple products and systems to navigate, businesses are "struggling to anticipate issues and make proactive decisions" that help keep employees in work and return to work faster. "As rising sickness absence continues to impact productivity,...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.