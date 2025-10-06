Unum launches digital platform to manage employee health

The platform, UnumSync, offers product-specific content, alongside insights on utilisation of its health and wellbeing app, Help@hand; access to wellbeing content; and responses to everyday questions via a live chat function. Saumya Barber, head of proposition development, Unum UK, said that with limited visibility into emerging health trends and multiple products and systems to navigate, businesses are "struggling to anticipate issues and make proactive decisions" that help keep employees in work and return to work faster. "As rising sickness absence continues to impact productivity,...