Ann-Marie O'Dea steps down as Shepherds Friendly CEO

Provider, Shepherds Friendly, has announced that its CEO, Ann-Marie O’Dea, will step down after more than 10 years in the role.
The news comes as the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) announced on 1 October, 2025 that O'Dea has stepped down as chair of its board, with Cirencester Friendly's CEO, Andy Morris, named as successor. In her place at the mutual, Jonathan Sandell will take over as Shepherds Friendly's CEO at the start of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Shepherds Friendly said Sandell will add "significant strategic expertise", particularly in the development of customer propositions and in growing partnerships with intermediaries. O'Dea said: "After almost 20 years at Shepherds Friendly,...
