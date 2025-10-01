MAB invests in UK Moneyman

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has invested in mortgage intermediary, UK Moneyman, with the broker becoming an appointed representative (AR) of the bureau.
The investment is part of MAB's growth strategy, according to a statement from the firm, with specialist areas such as later-life lending a key growth market. UK Moneyman, which specialises in over-50s mortgage and protection advice, seeks to benefit from the technology investment made by MAB, according to Malcolm Davidson, managing director, UK Moneyman. Davidson said: "We're delighted to be returning to MAB. It's clear the scale, support and technology MAB provides will accelerate our growth plans and help deliver even better outcomes for our customers." MAB launched its Financia...
