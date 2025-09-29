Fintel to launch whole of market premium protection club

The distribution platform will launch on 1 October, 2025. Omni Protect will focus on sales quality rather than purely on the number of sales, according to Emma Vaughan, managing director, Omni Protect. The club will reward firms that prioritise long-term client outcomes. The incentives include preferential rates from providers which are earned by advice firms through meeting client-focused data points, including lapse-rates, conversion-rates and number of policies in-force. Speaking exclusively to COVER about incentivising good advice practices, Vaughan said: "We want to have enhan...