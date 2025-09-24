Third of adults would have to sell the family home after a partner's death

New research has found that 30% of UK adults would be forced to sell their family home if their partner or co-owner were to die unexpectedly.
Tesco Insurance surveyed 2,008 consumers under the age of 55, of which 1,031 were homeowners with a current mortgage. It found that 35% would have to use their savings to get by, while 18% would need to work a second job or side hustle to make ends meet. In the event of an unexpected death, mortgage payments were named as the biggest concern (27%). To financially cope, respondents said they would rely on family or friends (11%), take out loans (10%), rent out a room or take in a lodger (8%). For many of the respondents paying more than £1,000 a month on their mortgage, Tesco Insura...
