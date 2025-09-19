Bupa appoints new CEO for Global, India and UK

Richard Washington named CEO for Bupa Insurance

Provider Bupa has appointed Chris Carroll as CEO of its Bupa Global, India and UK market, effective 1 January 2026.

Carroll is currently CEO of Bupa Insurance, having held the role since January 2025 after moving to the UK from Australia where he was managing director of Bupa's Health Insurance business in the country. He will report to Iñaki Ereño, CEO, Bupa Group, to lead the growth of Bupa's portfolio of insurance and provision businesses in the UK. In the new role, Carroll will replace Carlos Jaureguizar who will take up the role of CEO for Bupa's Europe and Latin America (ELA) market unit on the same day, with Jaureguizar continuing to report to Ereño. Prior to moving to the UK, Jaureguizar...

