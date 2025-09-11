NHS waiting list rises to 7.4m patients in July 2025

The waiting list in July was up by 33,627 from a total of 7.37m patients in June 2025 as levels have rebounded from a two-year low of 7.36 million in May 2025. David Pye, client consulting director, Broadstone, said: "This rebound highlights the persistent challenge of reducing the backlog within the constraints of NHS capacity and resources, even with recent government reforms to tackle the list. "While industrial action earlier this summer may have played a part, the underlying issue is that demand continues to outstrip what the health service can deliver." Overall, the median wa...