NHS waiting list rises to 7.4m patients in July 2025

NHS England data has revealed the NHS waiting list increased to 7.4 million patients in July 2025, marking the highest level since March 2025.
The waiting list in July was up by 33,627 from a total of 7.37m patients in June 2025 as levels have rebounded from a two-year low of 7.36 million in May 2025. David Pye, client consulting director, Broadstone, said: "This rebound highlights the persistent challenge of reducing the backlog within the constraints of NHS capacity and resources, even with recent government reforms to tackle the list. "While industrial action earlier this summer may have played a part, the underlying issue is that demand continues to outstrip what the health service can deliver." Overall, the median wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.