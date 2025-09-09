New chief officer for health for Allianz Partners

Okan Özdemir takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Insurance firm, Allianz Partners, has announced the appointment of Okan Özdemir as its new chief officer for health.

Özdemir assumed the role on 1 September, 2025, he will report to Tomas Kunzmann, CEO, Allianz Partners. The appointment sees Özdemir replace Ida Luka-Lognoné, who has led Alliance Partners' health business since 2015. Kunzmann said: "We are pleased to welcome Okan as our new chief officer for health, following Ida Luka-Lognoné who has made a lasting impact on our organisation. "His experience in digital transformation and market expansion reflects Allianz Partners' strong momentum and our ambition to double revenues by 2030." Özdemir joined Allianz Partners from Allianz Türkiye,...

