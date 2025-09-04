Two in five adults dishonest about drinking on medical forms

The comparison site surveyed 2,000 UK adults who drink at least one unit of alcohol a week. It found that reasons for dishonesty included fears of being judged by a medical professional (15%), embarrassment around the amount they drink (11%) and being unaware of how many units they drink (11%). Additionally, 10% of adults said they felt pressure to appear healthy, whilst 8% were worried this information will remain on their medical records and were untruthful about their current habits in case it is brought up at a later date. Tom Vaughan, life insurance expert, Confused.com, said: "A...