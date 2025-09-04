Two in five adults dishonest about drinking on medical forms

Confused.com research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Around 38% of UK adults have admitted to being dishonest about their alcohol consumption on medical forms, research by Confused.com life insurance has found.

The comparison site surveyed 2,000 UK adults who drink at least one unit of alcohol a week. It found that reasons for dishonesty included fears of being judged by a medical professional (15%), embarrassment around the amount they drink (11%) and being unaware of how many units they drink (11%). Additionally, 10% of adults said they felt pressure to appear healthy, whilst 8% were worried this information will remain on their medical records and were untruthful about their current habits in case it is brought up at a later date. Tom Vaughan, life insurance expert, Confused.com, said: "A...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

MorganAsh and PayPlan see rise in vulnerable customer identification

Perci Health appoints medical director to support expansion

More on Individual Protection

MorganAsh and PayPlan see rise in vulnerable customer identification
Individual Protection

MorganAsh and PayPlan see rise in vulnerable customer identification

Around 92% of customers were identified as vulnerable

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 September 2025 • 3 min read
Two in five adults dishonest about drinking on medical forms
Individual Protection

Two in five adults dishonest about drinking on medical forms

Confused.com research findings

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 September 2025 • 3 min read
Number of adults missing NHS health checks hits post-pandemic high
Individual Protection

Number of adults missing NHS health checks hits post-pandemic high

Widest gap between invitations and take-up since the pandemic

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 September 2025 • 2 min read