Chesnara releases 2025 half-year results

HSBC Life UK acquisition major factor

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Life insurance and pensions consolidator, Chesnara, has released its half year results for 2025, showing increases in cash generation in the wake of its acquisition of HSC Life UK.

The top line for the consolidator was an increase in its cash generation, which saw a year-on-year jump of 26%, up to £37 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to £29m in the same period in 2024. It also said it had eligible own funds of £632m, down from £643m at the end of 2024, and a solvency coverage ratio of 207%. The consolidator said these factors gave it "significant headroom" for growth opportunities as well as its mergers and acquisitions.   Chesnara also reported a 3% increase in the 2025 interim dividend to 7.70p per share. As a result of these upturns, as we...

