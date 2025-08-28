Chesnara releases 2025 half-year results

The top line for the consolidator was an increase in its cash generation, which saw a year-on-year jump of 26%, up to £37 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to £29m in the same period in 2024. It also said it had eligible own funds of £632m, down from £643m at the end of 2024, and a solvency coverage ratio of 207%. The consolidator said these factors gave it "significant headroom" for growth opportunities as well as its mergers and acquisitions. Chesnara also reported a 3% increase in the 2025 interim dividend to 7.70p per share. As a result of these upturns, as we...