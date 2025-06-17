The Exeter adds Real Life to UnderwriteMe platform

Access to fully underwritten quotes

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider The Exeter has launched its life insurance product, Real Life, on the Protection Platform of UnderwriteMe, the digital underwriting and technology provider.

Advisers using the platform will be able to access fully underwritten quotes for Real Life from today (17 June), alongside other insurers and products in a single journey. UnderwriteMe said this means that advisers can also access multi-benefit discounts when buying several products from The Exeter, making comparisons and buying "more efficient". Jack Southcott, head of protection proposition, The Exeter, said the partnership makes its life insurance "more accessible" to advisers and customers, forming part of the provider's commitment to digital transformation and widening access to ...

Jaskeet Briah
