New claims and governance director for L&G group protection

Current head of claims for group protection, L&G, Tracey Bridger, will take the role from 1 January 2026. She replaces Vanessa Sallows, who will step down on 31 December 2025. James Shattock, managing director, UK Protection, L&G Retail, said: "Tracey will make a fantastic claims and governance director and I'd like to congratulate her, on behalf of the whole team, on this appointment." Bridger has been at L&G for 20 years, having held roles including claims assessor, team manager and head of claims. Bridger said: "It's a privilege to lead a function that sits at the heart of our p...