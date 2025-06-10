Heart-related issues disproportionately impact men: Scottish Widows

Provider, Scottish Widows, has released claims data which demonstrates a difference in health needs for men and women.
Scottish Widows has released the data as part of Men's Health Week (9 June – 15 June). One key data point is that of critical illness claims made by men in 2024, 17% were relating to heart attacks, compared to 3% of claims made by women, according to the provider. Heart-related issues were a constant in the statistics, in 2024 men were twice as likely to die from heart-related issues (27%) than women (13%). Scott Cadger, head of claims and underwriting strategy, Scottish Widows, said: "Unfortunately, you don't have to look far to find evidence showing the disproportionate levels of...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.