Heart-related issues disproportionately impact men: Scottish Widows

Scottish Widows has released the data as part of Men's Health Week (9 June – 15 June). One key data point is that of critical illness claims made by men in 2024, 17% were relating to heart attacks, compared to 3% of claims made by women, according to the provider. Heart-related issues were a constant in the statistics, in 2024 men were twice as likely to die from heart-related issues (27%) than women (13%). Scott Cadger, head of claims and underwriting strategy, Scottish Widows, said: "Unfortunately, you don't have to look far to find evidence showing the disproportionate levels of...