Aviva paid out £1.89bn in claims during 2024

Provider, Aviva, has announced it paid more than £1.89 billion across nearly 62,000 individual and group protection claims in 2024.
Individual claims added up to just over £1.3bn on more than 52,000 claims, the rate of payment was 97.1%. Over 41,000 of these individual claims were paid on life policies, totalling to £862 million paid at a 98.8% rate. The remaining claims paid were to critical illness, children's benefit or total and permanent disability (£405m); and individual protection policies (£61m). Group claims for the provider totalled up to £559m across 9,300 claims. The total pay out figure was made up of group income protection (£127m); group critical illness (£49m); and group life policies (£383m). A...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.