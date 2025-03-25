Aviva paid out £1.89bn in claims during 2024

Nearly 62,000 claims

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Aviva, has announced it paid more than £1.89 billion across nearly 62,000 individual and group protection claims in 2024.

Individual claims added up to just over £1.3bn on more than 52,000 claims, the rate of payment was 97.1%. Over 41,000 of these individual claims were paid on life policies, totalling to £862 million paid at a 98.8% rate. The remaining claims paid were to critical illness, children's benefit or total and permanent disability (£405m); and individual protection policies (£61m). Group claims for the provider totalled up to £559m across 9,300 claims. The total pay out figure was made up of group income protection (£127m); group critical illness (£49m); and group life policies (£383m). A...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

PIB Employee Benefits acquires Amba

Industry reacts: FCA Pure Protection Market Study update

More on Insurer

Aviva paid out £1.89bn in claims during 2024
Insurer

Aviva paid out £1.89bn in claims during 2024

Nearly 62,000 claims

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 25 March 2025 • 2 min read
MetLife pays out £224m in group claims in 2024
Insurer

MetLife pays out £224m in group claims in 2024

99% of group life claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 March 2025 • 1 min read
The Exeter's HealthWise appointments rise by 175%
Insurer

The Exeter's HealthWise appointments rise by 175%

Members aged 31-40 were the most engaged

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 March 2025 • 2 min read