Eleos adds IP offering to credit building service

Through the integration, Wollit's customers can access IP through its existing platform which aims to improve their credit profiles, which Eleos said will help customers to build financial resilience alongside their credit-building journey. The credit building service offered by Wollit provides customers with an interest-free loan to cover their 12-month subscription, reporting each payment to major UK credit agencies. Wollit said this approach helps individuals to establish or rebuild their credit history through "predictable, affordable payments". Its platform also features Rent Rep...