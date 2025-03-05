Eleos adds IP offering to credit building service

Insurtech, Eleos, has partnered with credit building service, Wollit, to offer income protection (IP) to the latter’s customers.
Through the integration, Wollit's customers can access IP through its existing platform which aims to improve their credit profiles, which Eleos said will help customers to build financial resilience alongside their credit-building journey. The credit building service offered by Wollit provides customers with an interest-free loan to cover their 12-month subscription, reporting each payment to major UK credit agencies. Wollit said this approach helps individuals to establish or rebuild their credit history through "predictable, affordable payments". Its platform also features Rent Rep...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.