Zurich reports 8% rise in life premiums

Provider, Zurich UK, has reported an 8% increase year-on-year in its gross written premiums for its life products.
The figure now sits at £973 million written across 2024, compared to £901m in the previous year. It's life protection new business value £1,133m, up 5% from £1,080m in 2023. The insurer said that the growth was seen across both group risk and retail markets, with retention being highlighted as a key reason for the strong performance. Speaking to COVER, Peter Hamilton, head of market engagement, Zurich, said: "From the corporate risk side, retention will always be important. As these policies will be commonly rebroked and reviewed, it's vital to not lose these schemes. "The retail...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.