Provider, National Friendly, has reported growth across 2024 for both its income protection (IP) and accident only income protection (AOIP) policies.
It has reported an 81% increase in IP sales, it also saw a 53% increase in AOIP in 2024. The provider also reported that new sales across the society's products had more than doubled since 2021. National Friendly also recorded a 12% increase in new business annual premium equivalent over 2024, alongside a 47% rise in active firms offering its policies. The society detailed that its Friendly Shield launch, AOIP enhancement, reduced IP questions and value-added benefits were key reasons for its success across 2024. Friendly Shield launched last year, it offers non-underwritten cover ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.