Best Insurance reintroduces unemployment insurance

Best Insurance has reintroduced its standalone unemployment insurance policy. The policy will launch with 6- and 12-month options, available to brokers through the Best Insurance portal.
The reintroduction of the standalone policy signalled a return for the insurer after removing this policy during the covid-19 pandemic. Since then unemployment insurance has only been available as part of an accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) policy. The insurer said that this policy has "one of the widest acceptance criteria" and that clients working more than 16 hours a week in full time employment would qualify for coverage based on earnings. Ian Sawyer, commercial director, Howden Life & Health, said: "We continue to see strong demand for income protection and unemployment ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.