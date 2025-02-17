Best Insurance reintroduces unemployment insurance

The reintroduction of the standalone policy signalled a return for the insurer after removing this policy during the covid-19 pandemic. Since then unemployment insurance has only been available as part of an accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) policy. The insurer said that this policy has "one of the widest acceptance criteria" and that clients working more than 16 hours a week in full time employment would qualify for coverage based on earnings. Ian Sawyer, commercial director, Howden Life & Health, said: "We continue to see strong demand for income protection and unemployment ...