Regulator soft launches £2.5m scam checker tool to help protect consumers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has built an updated scam register, allowing consumers to check whether a financial services firm is authorised.
It is understood that the regulator spent £2.5 million on its ‘FCA Firm Checker' and is in addition to its existing financial services register. The checker will provide an easier way for consumers to check a financial services firm is authorised and has the correct permissions by using the Financial Services Register data but presents it in a way that should make it easier for consumers to understand. It will only show firms and information relevant to consumers, uses simpler language, and makes it easier to spot unauthorised and scam firms. The regulator confirmed that it has tes...
